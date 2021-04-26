Frances Riley Kerr, 89, of Riverside, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, at her home.
She was born May 15, 1931, in Danville, a daughter of the late Frances (Foulke) and Howard W. Riley Sr.
She graduated from Danville High School in the class of 1949 and attended Bloomsburg College. She worked as a secretary at Geisinger Medical Center and a Danville law office. She married Donald “Don” Kline Jr. in 1951. She later married Norman Kerr in 1988 and they spent 23 years of marriage together.
She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Danville. She loved the arts and theatre, traveling, gardening, and watching her grandsons play sports.
In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by her brother, Howard W. Riley Jr.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Devanney and husband Charles of Mifflinburg; two grandsons, Colin Devanney and wife Devin of New Berlin and Timothy Devanney and wife Lauren of Mount Laurel, N.J.; three great-grandchildren, Avery, Ella, and Luke; and a sister-in-law, Wing D. Riley of Riverside.
A private funeral service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Danville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brady Funeral Home, Inc. Please share memories and messages of support at www.BradyFuneralHome.com.