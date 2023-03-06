Francis Allen Nace, 89, of Kreamer, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Gatehouse Hospice in Williamsport.
He was born Feb. 11, 1934, in Sunbury, a son of the late John Henry and Editha (Boyer) Nace. On June 20, 1959, he married Martha (Kauffman) Nace in the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Middleburg. They celebrated 63 years of marriage together.
Al was a 1952 graduate of Selinsgrove High School. He worked for PPL before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1953. He served until being honorably discharged in 1957. After serving in the USAF, he attained his bachelor of arts degree in mathematics from Susquehanna University in 1962 and his master of science degree in education from Bucknell University in 1968.
After graduating from Susquehanna, Al was employed by the Lakewood (NJ) Board of Education as a math teacher. He was a math K-12 supervisor after classroom teaching and retired in 1994 after 32 years. He was also a math adjunct professor for 26 years at Georgian Court University, Lakewood, N.J., and for 5 years at Ocean County College, Toms River, N.J.
He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Lakewood, N.J., for 50 years where he was treasurer of the church, president of the Board of Trustees and chaired many committees while serving on session for multiple terms.
Al was a lifelong member of the Lakewood NJ Historical Society, a lifelong member of the Snyder County Historical Society and was inducted into the Lakewood NJ Alumni Association Hall of Fame as a faculty member in May of 2014.
Al and Martha loved to travel and visited dozens of countries as well as most of the states in the USA. His hobbies were his electric trains, reading and jigsaw puzzles. He also made many pieces of furniture for his family.
After living for 53 years in Lakewood, N.J., Al and Martha moved back to Snyder County. He was a member of the Christ Community United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove. While his health permitted, he was an usher and a server for the Busy Bees.
In addition to Martha, he is survived by daughter, Brenda (Dave) Robertson of Tewksbury, Mass.; son, Kevin (Lorie) Nace of Toms River, N.J.; sister, Doris N. Weirick of Northumberland; brother, Stephen (Diane) Nace of Round Hill, Va.; grandchildren, David A. Robertson of Wilmington, Mass.; Megan A. Robertson of Denver, Colo.; Molly A. Robertson of Washington, D.C.; Ryan N. Nace of Toms River, N.J.; Evan M. Nace of Toms River, N.J.; and many nieces and nephews.
Al was preceded in death by brothers, John, David, and Stanley; as well as by sisters-in-law, June and Ruby.
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Donations in Al’s memory can be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.