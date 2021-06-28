Francis H. “Whip” Whipple, 75, Selinsgrove, left this world to be with his Heavenly Father on June 25, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center.
He was born June 13, 1946, in Williamsport, to Clifton Whipple and Bernice (Snyder) Whipple. He graduated from Milton Area Senior High School in 1964.
Francis married the love of his life, Donna (Weiser) Whipple on Sept. 3, 1966.
He worked at ConAgra in Milton for 33 years and retired in 2000.
Francis is survived by his wife Donna; two sons, David W. Whipple and his wife Dianne of Northumberland and Jay H. Whipple and his wife Sheri of Shamokin Dam; and four grandchildren, Shane Bender, Tyler Whipple, Emily Whipple, and Luke Whipple. He had a special bond with two additional children, Allison and Nathaniel Drum.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis W. Whipple.
Whip was a beloved member of the Susquehanna Valley Church of Christ in Selinsgrove.
He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and his grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Susquehanna Valley Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Susquehanna Valley Church of Christ, 200 Roosevelt Dr., Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.