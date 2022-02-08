Francis “Francie” J. Bower, 80, of Paxinos, passed away Saturday morning, Feb. 5, 2022, at Emmanuel Center for Nursing, Danville.
He was born Oct. 5, 1941, in Ford City, Pa., a son of the late Anne P. (Baranec) and Frank J. Bower.
Francis was of the Catholic faith and was a member of Queen of Most Holy Rosary RC Church, Elysburg.
He was the husband of the late Dora G. (Prugh) Bower.
He was an Army veteran.
Francis was a graduate of the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. He was a trooper from 1964 until his retirement in 1991. He spent most of his career at Troop F, Stonington. In the beginning, he worked traffic until 1986 when he was promoted to Criminal Investigator. After his career with PSP, he worked for the Northumberland County DA’s office as a detective from 2002 to 2008.
Francie enjoyed hunting, fishing, trap shooting and socializing in the local McDonalds.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, Stephen J. Bower.
Francie is survived by a brother, Richard J. Bower, of Ford City; sister, Phyllis A. Ligda wife of David, of Natrona Heights; and a son, Andrew J. Bower husband of Michelle (Narke), of Paxinos. He is also survived by his grandson, Parker J. Bower.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. at Queen of Most Holy Rosary RC Church, 599 W. Center St., Elysburg. Family and friends are invited for a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. in the church.
Burial with military and PA State Police honors will take place following services in All Saints Cemetery, Elysburg.
Rothermel-Heizenroth-Clark Funeral & Cremation Services Inc, 387 W. Valley Ave, Elysburg, has been entrusted with the arrangements.