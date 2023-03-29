Francis J. Mahoney, 90, of Danville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at his residence.
He was born May 20, 1932, in Port Jervis, New York, a son of the late Joseph and Marie (Mayan) Mahoney.
Francis graduated from Danville Area High School in 1950. He also received his bachelor of science degree from Bloomsburg University.
Francis served his country with honor in the United States Army.
He was married to the late Ramona (Mottern) Mahoney. They were married on Aug. 30, 1952.
Francis was employed at Merck as a Training Manager from where he retired. Following his retirement, he was a substitute teacher. He taught English as a second language and was a religious education instructor.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Danville Moose, and the Danville Elks. Francis was also a member of the Friendship Fire Company, East End Fire Company, Southside Fire Company and Washington (Washies) Fire Company, Danville American Legion Post 40 and Danville VFW.
Francis enjoyed family and friends get togethers; teaching children, music, and conducting musical parades for the children at family reunions. He truly enjoyed desserts, especially cookies, family vacations and traveling after retirement. Francis was a devoted servant of God that he would selflessly volunteer his time to anyone in need. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was a kind, caring, gentle soul who had a love for teaching children. When Francis was asked how his day was, he would always respond with a smile and “Everyday is a good day.” Francis will be remembered for his wonderful smile, his beautiful spirit, and the joy he carried with him. You knew he loved the Lord without asking him. He wore it on his face and in his heart. He has left his family a beautiful legacy. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
He is survived by three daughters, Kathleen Livziey and her husband G. Keith, Cynthia Hoeger and her husband Matthew, and Christine Lynn and her husband Earl, all of Danville; six grandchildren, Carrie, Lauren, Jennifer, Vladimir, Megan and Seth; six great-grandchildren, Nathan, John, Grace, Erin, Logan and Will; one sister, Patricia Lechner of Needham, Mass., and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by eight siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life Mass to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 68 Center St., Danville, PA 17821 with Father Timothy Marcoe as celebrant. Friends will be received from 9 to 10:45 a.m. in St. Hubert’s Chapel.
Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Danville, with military rites accorded by the Danville American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard and the United States Army National Honor Guard.
The family will provide flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Thomas Beaver Free Library, 317 Ferry St., Danville, PA 17821 or St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Visneski Funeral Home, Inc., 42 W. Mahoning St., Danville. www.visneski.com.