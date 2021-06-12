Francis S. Dauberman, 87, of Lewisburg, passed away at his home Saturday morning, June 12, 2021.
A native of Union County, he was born in Mazeppa July 11, 1933, a son of the late Elmer and Estelle (Rheppard) Dauberman. He was married to the former Patricia Smith and his death breaks a marital union of 61 years.
He had worked at Pennsylvania House for 20+ years and prior to that, with Mike Black, and was a landscaper with Frank Lewis.
He loved playing cards with his family, hunting, fishing, going to the cabin, helping to stock trout in the Spring and spending time with his family
Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters: Janet (Ron) Brown of New Columbia, Judy (Barry) Weber of Milton, and Cora (Dan) Reber of Mifflinburg; four granddaughters, and two great-grandchildren.
The last of his family, he was preceded in death by his 10 siblings
Friends and relatives will be received at the John H Shaw III Funeral Home, Market and 8th streets, Lewisburg, Tuesday afternoon from 5-7 p.m. when the funeral will begin with the Rev. David McCarty officiating.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.