Francis Wakefield Hubler, 92, of Middleburg, who was under Hospice care since Dec. 28, 2022, entered into rest Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at his home with his loving wife and daughter at his side.
Francis was born Jan. 6, 1931, in Mifflin County, a son of the late Jacob Clarence and Willa E. (Narehood) Hubler. On Dec. 23, 1955, he married the former Nancyann Eldora Kratzer who survives.
Francis worked at Middlecreek Stone Quarry, later named Eastern Industries, Winfield, for 36 and a half years before retiring in 1993. After working at the quarry, in the summer he helped his wife, Nancy, in the garden or mowing the lawn. He enjoyed making things such as a rake for the yard to gather grass clippings to mulch the garden, cupboards, shelves, and wooden trinkets for Nancy.
Francis played the harmonica and enjoyed listening to music, especially country and western, and old-time religious music. He would help family and neighbors when they needed him. Francis sawed and stacked wood for the family’s wood burner until he was 90 years old. In the evenings, Francis could be found watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Lawrence Welk and Pennsylvania Polka while holding several of his cats.
He was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Kratzerville, and attended Boyer Mennonite Church, Middleburg.
In addition to his wife of 67 years, he is survived by two daughters, Barbara Hubler of Middleburg and Leona (Hubler) (Michael) Macomber of San Jacinto, Calif.; five grandchildren, Kaitlin (Macomber) (Brian) Mathers, Maureen Macomber, Charlee (Macomber) (Travis) Sheffler, Alexander (Marissa Sistos) Macomber, and Jethro Macomber; three great-grandchildren, Greyson and Rowan Mathers, and Amara Macomber; a sister, Darlene M. Brink of Enola; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Cleveland S., Clarence J., Dewey M., Lewis G. and Forrest Hubler; and two sisters, Audrey S. Karschner and Della M. Hubler.
A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at Boyer Mennonite Church, 1472 W. Ridge Road, Middleburg, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Matthew Schrag officiating.
Burial will be private in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Kratzerville.
Memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Francis to Boyer Mennonite Church.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.