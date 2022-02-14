Frank B. Roth, 78, of Waynesburg, passed away at home on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.
He was born Francis Bernard Roth on Sept. 16, 1943, in Shamokin, to Frank J. Roth and Ann (Targonski) Roth who have predeceased him. Frank was the oldest of their seven children. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Patricia (McNaul) Roth and three children, Frank J. (Maureen) Roth of Clarkston, Michigan, Patrick J. (Kathleen) Roth of Painted Post, New York, and JoAnne Somerville of Washington, Pa. Surviving are also eight grandchildren, Shane, Justin and Joseph Somerville, and Aiden, Frank W., Amanda, Bailey and McKenna Roth; as well as three great-grandchildren, Autumn, Michael and Emmaleigh. Frank is also survived by brothers, John (Gayle) Roth and Richard (Michelle) Roth; as well as sisters, Marie (Greg) Harvey, Ellen Roth, Anne Hollenbach and Edna Wenrich; his in-laws, Jared, David, and Michael (Diane) McNaul, Emma (Patrick) Moore, Bridget (William) Ferrando, and Elma (Dennis) McCartney, and numerous nieces and nephews
Following graduation from Sunbury High School in 1961, Frank joined the United States Army as a Medical Specialist in the 417th Medical Company. He spent most of his service time in Germany. After Frank left the Army, he attended Lock Haven State College, graduating in 1970 with a bachelor of science in physical education. He earned a master’s in education from Elmira College in 1974.
Frank spent 31 years teaching physical education for the Addison Central School District in Addison, N.Y. He was recognized by the state for many of the innovations he made in the instruction of physical education and introduced several new programs in the district including cross-country skiing and rollerblading. During his teaching career he coached several sports including soccer, wrestling, basketball and tennis.
As a teacher in the Addison district, he was best known for his role as the grievance chairman for the teacher’s union. He aggressively fought for teacher’s rights and was responsible for winning cases that set precedent law across New York state.
Frank was involved in many activities that supported children including coaching Little League. He spent countless hours teaching and coaching his own children. He was the number one fan at their games, matches and meets. He was also active in the America Legion (Honor Guard), St. Ann’s Knights of Columbus, the Eagles, the Moose and NEA of N.Y. Frank was a diehard Steelers fan. Frank tried to get to away games because the tickets were easier to obtain.
The family is extremely grateful to Father Francis for his spiritual care to Frank and to the wonderful caregivers who have provided extraordinary care to Frank over the past nine years. They are also grateful to Concordia Hospice for their care and support.
If following guidelines of wearing masks, friends will be received from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, and again from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Behm Funeral Home, 182 W. High St., Waynesburg, PA 15370, with a Rosary Recital at 7:45 p.m. in the funeral home. A Blessing Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at noon in St. Ann Church of the St. Matthias Parish, 232 E. High St., Waynesburg,, with Fr. J. Francis Frazer as celebrant.
Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, in St. Timothy’s Roman Catholic Cemetery, Styers Cemetery, LLC, 2122 Washington Ave., Clearfield. The family will provide flowers and suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to St. Ann’s Knights of Columbus or to the American Legion Post No. 330, Waynesburg. Military Honors will be accorded in Waynesburg by the Greene County Honor Guard and in Clearfield by the United States Army and the American Legion.
