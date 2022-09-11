Frank “Mike” Harlan Plotts, 96, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest at 7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Milton Nursing and Rehab.
He was born Oct. 31, 1925, in Watsontown, a son of the late Austin and Ilda (Grey) Plotts. On March 20, 1948, he married the former Dorothy Elliott who preceded him in death Nov. 6, 1992.
Mike was a 1943 graduate of Watsontown High School.
He was a Navy veteran, serving from 1943 to 1947 as a 2nd Class Storekeeper during World War II. Mike was awarded decorations of eight Pacific Battle Stars and Presidential Unit Citation.
From 1971 to 1990, Mike and his wife owned and operated Mike & Dots Bar and Restaurant. Mike was one of the original teachers at SUN Vo-Tech, New Berlin, teaching welding in 1971 and 1972.
Mike was a member of Milton Elks, Milton Moose, Mifflinburg VFW, Mifflinburg American Legion, Muncy Masonic Lodge No. 199, and Williamsport Consistory.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Frank Jr. and Debra Plotts of Blowing Rock, N.C., and Robert and Yong Plotts of Milton; one daughter-in-law, Holly Plotts of Altoona; six grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, one brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Mildred Plotts of Bloomsburg; and one brother-in-law, Donald Bowersox of Mifflinburg.
Mike was preceded in death by his son, Donald Plotts; four brothers, A. LaRue Jr., Earl W., Boyd, Roger Plotts; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Aladean Aikey, Donna and Donald Westley, Emily and Frank Printzenhoff, and Carolyn Bowersox.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Road, Mifflinburg, where a memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. with Frank Plotts Jr. officiating.
Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964, both of Mifflinburg.
Burial will be held privately in Watsontown Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Tunnels to Towers at www.t2t.org/doante or mail to 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306, or Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate or mail to 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Leave your condolences online at www.rouppfuneralhome.com.