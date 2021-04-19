Frank Hinish, 94, of Northumberland, passed away Sunday morning, April 18, 2021, at his home
He was born April 30, 1926, in Breezewood, a son of the late Roy and Bessie (Harmon) Hinish. In 1946 he married the former June Seasholtz of Sunbury and his death breaks a long and happy marriage.
Frank graduated from the Lewisburg High School in 1944. He then served two years in the Army Air Corps during World War II, was a member of the National Guard for 12 years, then in 1950 served in the Korean War in the 204th Field Artillery for two years, then one year in Korea.
He was employed by Prowant’s Men’s Wear in Lewisburg and later owned and operated the store for 25 years. After retiring, he was employed by Keeley’s Bakery for 18 years.
He was a member of St Paul’s United Methodist Church of Lewisburg, Charity Lodge No. 144 of Lewisburg, the Williamsport Consistory and Irem Temple in Wilkes-Barre. He served as a director for Mellon Bank in Lewisburg and was a director for Susquehanna Valley AAA. Frank was well known for his kindness and friendliness
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Rebecca Winby of Santa Clara, Calif., James Hinish of Carson City, Nev., and Richard Hinish and his wife Nancy of Lewisburg; two grandchildren, Brian Purdy of Lake Tahoe, Calif., and Ashley Winby of Boulder Colo.; and one great-granddaughter, Everly.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys and Betty; and two brothers, Ollie and Ellis.
Memorial services will be announced in the future.
Funeral arrangements are by the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg.