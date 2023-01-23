Frank L Bertoni, 85, of Milton, passed away Saturday afternoon, Jan. 21, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
A native of Union County, he was born in Lewisburg, June 15, 1937, a son of the late Frank and Frances (Kifolo) Bertoni. He was married to the former Dorothy Reedy and his death breaks a marital union of 63 years.
Frank was a graduate of the Lewisburg High School in the class of 1956. He was an excellent athlete lettering in football, basketball and baseball. He served as an MP in the Air Force at Dow Air Force Base in Maine.
Frank enjoyed bowling, and his team won first place in State Champ Senior Division in 2012 and he was also second in the state singles that year.
He retired from Laurelton Center as a painter with the maintenance division. He was co-owner of Bertoni’s Pizza in Montandon.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Scott Bertoni and his fiancé Nadine, and Mark Bertoni, both of Milton; a granddaughter, Whitney Bertoni; and a great-grandson, Bentley.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister.
Friends and relatives will be received from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the John H. Shaw III Funeral Home, Lewisburg, where the funeral will begin at 1 with the Rev. Ken Paulhamus officiating.
Interment with military honors from Lewisburg area veterans will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.