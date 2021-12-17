Frank R. Keller, 81, of 403 Keller Road, Sunbury, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Frank was born Dec. 8, 1940, in Sunbury, the son of the late Marlin R. and Ethel I. (Wetzel) Keller. He married Susan (Neidlinger) Keller on July 16, 2011.
Frank was a graduate of Sunbury High School, class of 1958, and received his bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Penn State.
Frank worked as an engineer for Merck & Co. after college, starting at the facility in Riverside, Pa. He then transferred to the Albany, Ga., site and also supported manufacturing operations at a facility in Puerto Rico. In 1978, he moved back to Sunbury to take over the family farm from his parents and became a full-time farmer. He loved the farm life, growing mostly corn and soybeans, planting large vegetable gardens each year, and raising beef cattle.
He enjoyed watching football and college wrestling, and was a Nittany Lions and Miami Dolphins fan. His favorite hobby was coin collecting, and he enjoyed giving coins as Christmas gifts to his grandkids. Frank loved his many farm dogs dearly, and he liked to spoil them with treats and give them rides in his pick-up truck. He did not leave the farm often but did enjoy spending time with family and friends that would visit.
In addition to his wife he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Steven and Heather Keller of Sunbury and Michael and Kimberly Keller of Rhode Island; one daughter, Patti Zimmerman of Kansas; in addition to grandchildren, Justin, Kirsten, Aaron, Caroline and Bryan; and his ex-wife, Patricia A. Keller of Sunbury.
Mr. Keller will be cremated. A memorial service will be held on the farm at a later date with family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Klinesgrove United Methodist Church, c/o Suzan Wertz, 428 Logan Run Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut St., Sunbury.