Frank S. Guziec Jr., 76, Mifflinburg

Frank Stanley Guziec Jr, 76, of Mifflinburg, entered into rest on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Born on Sept. 16, 1946, in Chicago, IL., a son of the late Frank S. and Jean (née Swiniuch) Guziec. On May 4, 1991, in Las Cruces, New Mexico, he married Lynn (née James), who survives.
Frank completed his undergraduate from Loyola University of Chicago where he received a B.S. (Honors) in 1968. He received his Ph.D. degree in Chemistry in 1972 at MIT under the direction of Professor John C. Sheehan. He carried out postdoctoral work at Imperial College, London with Nobel Laureate, Professor D.H.R. Barton and at MIT with H.G. Khorana.
Frank was Professor of Chemistry at Wesleyan University, New Mexico State University, and Southwestern University where he held the Dishman Chair, Professor of Science. He carried out sabbatical research as a Fulbright Fellow with DeMontfort University, UK, and the University of Amsterdam. He enjoyed teaching and research, and together with his wife Lynn, developed new techniques in bonding of molecules which have many applications, including the continuing development of anti-cancer medicine.
Frank was a voracious reader of non-fiction. He was a walking encyclopedia, particularly of Roman, Medieval Europe and American history. He completed the PennState Master Gardener Program and was often found out in the garden tending to his flowers and plants, often with a cat or two supervising. Frank loved stained glass, particularly of European churches, and created many of his own works on a smaller scale. While on sabbatical in England, he became a bell-ringer in the full-circle style. He loved the outdoors and particularly walks through the countryside and stayed active with Silver Sneakers. He loved to travel and fully experience other cultures.
Frank had a big heart. He was involved with many charitable and uplifting programs around the world and here locally. He gravitated toward programs which promoted education and cultivated self-sufficiency. From providing books and supplies to school children, to shoes and livestock to families in underdeveloped nations, to working with many bright students to achieve educational visas. He built lifelong connections with his research, graduate, and post-doctorate students. Locally, he taught English language skills to immigrants, and helped adults achieve their GED. His modesty with this was great, undoubtedly there were countless other lives he impacted without ever speaking a word about it.
Surviving him, his loving wife, Lynn, his one son, Dan Guziec of Glastonbury, CT; two sisters, Carol Marino of Chicago IL, Janice Gorman of Portland OR, and one brother, Leonard Guziec also of Chicago.
A memorial to honor Frank's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Frank's memory may be sent to Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
To share in Frank‘s online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals • Cremations • Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.