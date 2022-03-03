Franklin A. Hockenbrocht Jr., 84, of Sunbury, passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022.
Frank was born in Sunbury, on Jan. 19, 1938. He graduated from Milton Hershey in 1955.
Frank joined the Air Force in 1958, working in radio communications and maintenance. During his career in the Air Force, he was based in Libya, Greece, the Azores, Japan, the Philippines, and around the United States. He retired as a Technical Sergeant with 21 years of service in 1979. Frank lived in the Philippines until 1988 before returning to Sunbury with his family. He worked in several managerial positions in the area and for the U.S. Census Bureau.
Frank volunteered with the Rotary Club, serving as president of the Northern La Union Rotary Club, Philippines, and past member of the Sunbury Rotary Club. He also volunteered, teaching English as a second language and providing golf lessons to children.
Frank’s hobbies and talents included golf, genealogy, local politics, trout fishing, photography, coaching, pie-making, and the art of bull-shitting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Franklin and Edna-Grace (Crissman) Hockenbrocht; his sister, Carol Hare, and brother, Barry Lee “Butch” Hockenbrocht.
He is survived by his daughter, Lynn Curran; son, Frankie C. Hockenbrocht III; wife, Rose Hockenbrocht (Cabradilla); sisters, Judy Tudor, Faye Long, and Helen Hare; brothers, Ron and Edward Hockenbrocht; grandson, David Curran; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family will be hosting private services.