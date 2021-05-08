Franklin A. Kelly, 78, a longtime resident of Selinsgrove passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Broad Mountain Health and Rehabilitation, Frackville.
Frank was born January 10, 1943, in Sunbury, a son of the late Claude A. and Ella O. (Umholtz) Kelly. He was married to Janice M. Kelly who preceded him in death in 1991.
He was a 1962 graduate of Sunbury High School. Mr. Kelly retired after more than 20 years of service from Weis Markets in Milton.
He is survived by one daughter, Dawn Kelly of Milton, one son, Thomas Kelly, longtime companion, Helen Rearick of Sunbury and his many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife and parents, Frank was preceded in death by two daughters, Tracey and Christina Kelly, three brothers, Fred, Claude and Louis Kelly and one sister, Shirley Moyer.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday at the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.
Burial will be in Pomfret Manor Cemetery, Sunbury.