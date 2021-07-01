Franklin Arthur Wetzel Jr., 67, of Lebanon, Pa., went home to be with the Lord, Friday, June 25, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
He was born Nov. 25, 1953, in Danville, a son of Franklin and Betty (Whary) Wetzel. He was preceded in death by his father.
Art is survived by his sons, Christopher Wetzel of Shamokin, Joshua Wetzel and wife Jill of Sunbury, Matthew Wetzel and wife Lydia of Mount Pleasant Mills, and Jeremy Wetzel and wife Emily of Sunbury; grandchildren, Connor and Cole Wetzel, Sadie Wetzel and Hailey Grace Wetzel. Also, brothers, Bill Wetzel and wife Patti, and John Wetzel; sister, Becky Martin and husband Doug; and nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Shikellamy High School in 1971 and Lancaster Bible College in 1990. He then served as Pastor to First Baptist Church of Shamokin from 1990 to 1997.
Art, “Pop Pop” as he signed all his cards and gifts to his grandchildren, loved listening to music, watching movies on his computer, fishing with his boys in his younger years, and singing in church. One of his favorite songs was “The Touch of the Master’s Hand.” His family is blessed to know he is now walking in Heaven, free from pain, and singing in the angel’s choir.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 5, at First Baptist Church, Fourth and Chestnut streets, Sunbury, where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dave Dressler officiating.
Family and friends are invited to a fellowship meal after the service at the church.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.