Franklin C. Combs Jr., 61, of Sunbury, a warrior of a 25-year long battle, lost his final fight on Aug. 24, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center.
Frank was born in Galax, Virginia on July 22, 1960, a son of Franklin and Shirley Combs. He married the former Tina Mull on April 11, 1986.
He graduated from Shamokin Area High School in 1979, served in the U.S. Army, then went on to get a degree in computer drafting at SUN Area Technical Institute.
Frank is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tina Combs; his two daughters, Cassie and Tonya Combs; many nieces and nephew that looked up to him as a father; three grandchildren, Ocie and Franklin Combs and Ryder Murray; his mother, Shirley Combs; a brother, Donald Combs; and sister, Cathy Wasilewski.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Ocie Branscome; and his "brother" and best friend, Edward Mull.
Frank chose to be cremated and didn't wish to have any services. His family will celebrate his life in a private ceremony.
Arrangements are by the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.