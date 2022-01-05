Franklin C. “Frank” Miller, 74, of Allenwood, passed away surrounded by his family at home Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.
Born Oct. 26, 1947, in Montgomery, he was the son of the late Ned and Janet (Flick) Miller. On July 18, 1990, he married the former Connie R. Neufer and they have celebrated 31 years of marriage.
He was a 1966 graduate of Montgomery High School and served honorably in the US Air Force from 1967 to 1971.
He had worked at the former Claster’s in Milton and later retired in 2010 from Lycoming Silica Sand.
He was a past commander of the Watsontown Legion Post 323 and Montgomery American Legion Post 251 where he was a member for more than 50 years. He was an active, lifetime member of Clinton Township Fire Company, where he had served as Lieutenant and was instrumental in the Junior Fireman’s Program. He was a member of the Watsontown Rod and Gun Club, the Union County Sportsman’s Club, the West End Fire Company, and John F. Laedlein Lodge 707, F&A.M. in Williamsport.
He enjoyed NASCAR racing, hunting, fishing, and family times. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife, Connie Miller, at home are two daughters, Denise R. Miller and her husband Brad Budman of Montgomery, Tammy Hill Vincent and her husband Tracy of Clarkstown; a son, Shawn L. Hill and his wife Nicole of Lairdsville; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a brother, Dennis Miller and his wife Linda of Montgomery; and a sister, Paula Schwenk of Montoursville. Also surviving are his “daughters by choice,” Tonya Baylor of Dewart and Amy Hartzell of Watsontown; and his “NASCAR brother,” Joseph Monfiletto and his wife Colleen of Munnsville, NY.
Preceding him in death besides his parents was a sister, Norma Jean Schaack.
In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown.
To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com