Franklin Deibler Sr., 58, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 11, 2023.
He was born Dec. 15, 1964, in Sunbury, a son of Linda Young and the late Girard Deibler.
He was employed by Maust Trucking.
Frank enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. His grandson Gabe loved helping Pap clean out his tanker truck. Frank was always willing to give a helping hand whenever he could, spending time outdoors, playing horseshoes, shooting pool, cheering on his Redskins and going to the casinos.
In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his sister, Angie Zimmerman.
He is survived by his brother, Randy and significant other Sue; his sister, Jenn Carr and husband Jim; stepfather, Todd Young; brother-in-law, John Zimmerman; three sons, Frankie and significant other Morgan, Brett and wife Courtney, John and wife Ashley; 10 grandchildren, Jordan, Brooke, Brynn, Lexa, Grey, Brody, Blakely, Gabe, Cru, Madden, and nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held at a later date.