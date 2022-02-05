Franklin E. Duke, 88, Mifflinburg

Franklin Earl Duke, 88, of Mifflinburg entered into rest on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
Born on April 6, 1933, in Milton, he was a son of the late Harrison F. and Catherine (Elliot) Duke. On March 27, 1953, he married Shirley Mae Bingaman, who preceded him in death.
He was a veteran who served honorably in the United States Army.
Frank worked as a truck driver.
He served as past president of the Buffalo Valley Motorcycle Club.
Frank enjoyed riding motorcycles, flying planes and vintage cars.
Surviving are three children and spouses, Earl R. and Joanne Duke of Orefield, Keith E. and Darlene Duke of Walnutport, Marie L. and Jeff Light of Bassett, Va.; nine grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter; five brothers and sisters, Carl, Eugene, Nancy, Beverly, and Miriam.
He was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Hannah Schweibinz.
Family and friends are invited to the viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be held with Pastor Wayne S. Krell officiating.
Interment will be in Mazeppa Cemetery with military honors accorded by American Legion Post 410 and VFW Post 1964 both of Mifflinburg.
To share in Franklin's online memorial, please visit www.adamofh.com
Funeral arrangements are by Dominick T. Adamo Funerals · Cremations · Monuments, 16 Walnut Street, Mifflinburg.