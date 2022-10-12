Franklin J. Povish II, 73, of Queen Street, Turbotville, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at the Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital in Williamsport.
Born in Williamsport on April 20, 1949, he was the son of the late Franklin J. and Geraldine (Mosso) Povish. He was married on June 4, 2011, to the former Eileen Prentiss who survives.
Frank was a 1967 graduate of Williamsport High School, and he served in the Air Force. He retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, having worked at USP Lewisburg and FPC Allenwood. He enjoyed playing golf. Frank loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen; a son, Benjamin Frey of Turbotville; four daughters, Laura Getz and husband Matthew of Exchange, Katherine Frey of Turbotville, Ashley Thompson and wife Amanda of Missouri, and Jennifer Dinsmore and husband Colin of Virginia; four brothers, Michael Povish and wife Carol of Elimsport, Gary Povish and wife Lynne of Williamsport, Timothy Povish and wife Kathleen of South Williamsport, and Thomas Povish and wife Candace of Muncy; and five grandchildren, Gavin, Everett, Madelyn, Abigail and Charlotte Getz.
Friends and relatives will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, at the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N. Front St., Milton. A funeral Mass will follow at 11:15 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 109 Broadway, Milton, with the Rev. John D. Hoke officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Milton.
Condolences may be shared at www.shawfuneralhomeinc.com.