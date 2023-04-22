Franklin L. Fetter, 90, of New Berlin, entered into rest at 5:30 a.m., Friday, April 21, 2023, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
He was born Nov. 28, 1932, in Monroe Township, Snyder County, a son of the late Raymond and Carrie (Brouse) Fetter. On July 27, 1958, he married the former Julia M. Spangler, who survives.
Frank attended Kratzerville Schools.
He was employed as a carpenter at Spangler Brothers for 26 years, followed by Weis Markets for 23 years, until retirement.
Frank was a lifetime member of the former Mifflinburg Moose Lodge 1396, a life member of New Berlin Fire Company, and Central PA Bowling Hall of Fame. He loved bowling, and earlier in life enjoyed hunting at Camp Keeawae.
He was a member of Messiah Evangelical Lutheran Church, New Berlin.
Surviving in addition to his wife of 64 years, are two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark Fetter and fiancé Linda of Milton, and Barry and Beth Fetter of New Berlin; two sisters, Aggie Martin and Anna Mae Kreisher; and one granddaughter, Jenna Fetter.
He was preceded in death by one son, Craig Fetter; two brothers, Carl and Marlin Fetter; and one sister, Dorothy Bailor.
Family and friends are welcome from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, at Roupp Funeral Home, Inc., 8594 Old Turnpike Rd., Mifflinburg, where the funeral will be conducted at 11, with Rev. Curt Wingert, officiating.
Burial will follow in New Berlin Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to New Berlin Fire Company, 415 High Street, New Berlin 17855.
