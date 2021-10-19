Franklin L. Snyder Sr., 87, of rural Turbotville, passed away Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Born Oct. 13, 1934, in Turbotville, he was the son of the late Harry and Thelma (Whitmoyer) Snyder. He was married to Mary E. (Yost) Snyder for 52 years until her death Aug. 30, 2012.
He retired from the Watsontown Brick Company in 2001 and had earlier worked at Glen Gary Brick Company.
He enjoyed fishing, playing Yahtzee, and mowing grass, and was an avid NASCAR fan of Dale Earnhart Sr. He always looked forward to visiting with his buddy Luke Hoffner and talking about racing.
Surviving are a son and two daughters, Franklin L. Snyder Jr. and his wife Tina M. of Danville, Wanda S. Betz and her husband Wayne of Turbotville, and Christeann A. Reichard and her husband Michael of Lewisburg; six grandchildren, Chad Follmer; Amanda Follmer and her fiancé Scott Rupert, Noelle Reichard, Hope Bogus and her husband Christopher, Thomas Betz and his wife Jessica, and Travis Betz and his companion Tasha; nine great-grandchildren, two brothers, Harvey Snyder Sr. and his wife Shirley of Turbotville and Ralph Snyder and his wife Carol of Muncy; and a sister, Gladys Greenly of Turbotville.
Preceding him in death besides his wife was a grandson, Jason Follmer (2014); two sisters, Helen Snyder, who died at birth, and Dorothy Poust; and three brothers, Harold, Harry, and Paul Snyder.
In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public viewing. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, in Exchange Cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Kenneth Paulhamus of Christ Wesleyan Church, Milton.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to assist those affected by autism at www.autism-society.org.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.