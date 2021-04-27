Franklin R. “Frank” Pursell, 86, of Milton, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
He was born April 6, 1935, in Williamsport, a son of the late Reuben David and Rose Rebecca (Frye) Pursell. On Feb. 1, 1957, he married the former Priscilla Grace McCollin, who preceded him in death April 27, 2018. Together they celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Frank was a 1953 graduate of Milton High School. He retired as Senior Auditor from the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., in 1987. Following retirement, Frank worked part time at Allen’s True Value, a local radio station and H&R Block.
He was a member of the Keystoners Drum and Bugle Corp.
Frank enjoyed gardening, reading and watching New York Yankees and Penn State Football.
Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.
Surviving are his children, Leilani Doskocil and her husband Daniel of Lewisburg, Lisa Pursell of Milton, Crystal Daley and her husband Mike of Springfield, Va., and Steve Pursell and his wife Jessica of Shamokin Dam; brother, Charles Pursell and his wife Katherine of Penns Creek; two sisters, Jean Brown of Lewisburg and Carolyn Williams of Milton; seven grandchildren, Heather, Ashley, Preston, Patrick, Logan, Ronan and Max; and two great-grandchildren, Gage and Greyson.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
The family is being assisted by Cronrath-Grenoble Funeral Home, South Second and St. Louis streets, Lewisburg.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cronrathgrenoblefuneralhome.com