Franklin William Reigle Sr., 71, of Sunbury, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at home.
He was born Nov. 17, 1949, in New Berlin, the son of the late Franklin Edward Reigle and Beulah (Comfort) Reigle. He married Constance on June 6, 1971. He was formerly employed by Excel Homes in Liverpool.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren, Ciara, Sydney, April, Charity, Brianna, Trinity and Raelynn. He had a passion for the mountains and spending time with friends at the Americus Fire Company in Sunbury.
He was an Army veteran.
He is survived by his children, Franklin Reigle Jr., Tammy (Reigle) Heiser, and Brian Reigle; daughter-in-law, Heather Reigle; and siblings, Marylou Reigle Brown and Robin Reigle Liddington.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, at the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home, Sunbury, with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to the Americus Hose Company.