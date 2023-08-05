Penn State has the talent to be better than good in 2023. But can James Franklin’s Nittany Lions be great this season?
It won’t be easy, not with Michigan and Ohio State — serious college playoff contenders — in the Big Ten East and Ji’Ayir Brown, Brenton Strange, Juice Scruggs, Parker Washington, Sean Clifford and PJ Mustipher no longer on the roster.
But Franklin’s squad is loaded with gifted players. The Lions’ leader, still in search of his first playoff berth, must have some of his untested Lions ready for the challenge of a schedule that includes road dates against Illinois, Ohio State, Maryland and Michigan State and conference games vs. Iowa and Michigan at Beaver Stadium.
Give the No. 2 quarterback
enough reps with the ‘1s’
Franklin maintained at Big Ten Media Days that Drew Allar and Beau Pribula will compete to start but a healthy Allar is going to be tough to deny after backing up Clifford in 2022.
Pribula, who has some wheels, must be ready to go Week 1, in case anything happens to Allar. He should get significant work with the Lions’ first-team offense this month and it wouldn’t hurt to expose Pribula to length battles with defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’s talented group. One other thing: Play Pribula in Penn State’s first two contests, home games vs. West Virginia and Delaware. The Lions should have no problem with either team.
Make sure Dante Cephas is on the same page
The Kent State transfer is going to be closely watched over the next few weeks as the Lions work toward their Sept. 2 season opener with West Virginia at Beaver Stadium. The 6-0, 187-pound Cephas, who prepped at Penn Hills, is two years removed from a 1,240-yard, 13-TD season with the Golden Flashes. He had a 10-catch, 151-yard performance against Maryland in 2021. The speedy Cephas can upgrade the Lions’ passing game in a hurry if he can get comfortable with the QBs this month.
Identify the true freshmen who can make contributions At least one first-year player made a strong impression during spring practices. Tony Rojas is on the fast track to play at the linebacker spot for the Blue and White. Are there some August arrivals who can help in 2023? How about safety King Mack or tight end Andrew Rappleyea?
Have a backup plan for the O-line spots
Four of Penn State’s starting five should be set if the returnees are healthy. Olu Fashanu is locked in at left tackle, Hunter Nourzad has the experience and talent to replace Juice Scruggs at center and both players who started at guard to begin 2022 — Landon Tengwall (left) and Sal Wormley (right) — are back. Veteran Caedan Wallace and second-year Lion Drew Shelton will compete for the right tackle job, with the loser likely headed to the swing tackle position. Who will be the center if something happens to Nourzad? and is young Vega Ioane next up at guard if either Tengwall or Wormley can’t go? Franklin and Trautwein must decide who are PSU’s top 8-10 linemen.
Pick the right specialists
It’s easy to overlook the kicking game but Penn State could find itself in a number of close contests this fall – at Illinois, Iowa and Michigan and home and Ohio State in Columbus. Field position and the return game are important and Franklin has to be able to trust his placekicker from 40 yards and out. Barney Amor, the punter in 2022, averaged 44.2 yards per attempt and placed 22 kicks inside the 20. Alex Bacchetta and Florida Atlantic transfer Riley Thompson are the top contenders to replace Amor. Sander Sahaydak is a name to know with the Lions moving on from Jake Pinegar, who made 12 of 16 field-goal attempts, including 6 of 7 from 40-plus. Another underrated loss for PSU is long-snapper Chris Stoll.
