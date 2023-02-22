Fred A. Scheller, 87, of Northumberland, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at Sunbury Nursing & Rehab, where he was a guest since December 2022.
Fred was born April 19, 1935, in Easton, a son of the late Fred F. and Aileen (Yocum) Scheller.
Fred was retired from Sunbury Textile Mill where he was a loom technician, and also worked part-time as a security guard at the Susquehanna Valley Mall.
He was married Sept. 10, 1954, at Zion Lutheran Church to the. former Betty C. Clark.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three sons, James A. (Brenda), Timothy F. (fiance Chris), and Bryan L. (Diane); one daughter, Robbin A. Stepanik (Jeff); 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, six sisters, Barb, Ruth, Carolyn, Nancy, Marie, and Deb.
He was preceded in death by both parents and a brother, Robert.
There will be no services.
Burial will be private.
Arrangements are by the Olley-Gotlob Funeral Home, 539 Race St., Sunbury.