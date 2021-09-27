Fred E. Lindauer Jr., 56, of Watsontown, died Friday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
A full obituary is available at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
Updated: September 27, 2021 @ 10:59 pm
