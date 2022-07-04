Fred G. Rishel Jr., 71, of Herndon, passed away Friday July 1, 2022, at his residence.
Fred was born June 4, 1951, in Sunbury. He was a son of the late Fred G. Rishel Sr. and Jean (Kissinger) Hoffman.
Fred was a 1969 graduate of Line Mountain High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force and retired as an electrical draftsman.
He was a member of Mandata American Legion Post 504, Herndon Fire Company and Goodwill Hose Company Sunbury. Fred enjoyed music, art and wood crafting.
Survivors include his daughter, Bethany Kennedy; one grandson, Calvin Kennedy; and siblings Bonnie Robbins, Garth Baker, Robin Rishel, Holly Mercado and Jimmy Hoffman.
A graveside service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family with Rev. Jane Compton presiding. Burial will be in Herndon Cemetery.
The Robert G. Foust Jr. Funeral Home 841 W. Shamokin St. Trevorton is assisting the family with arrangements.