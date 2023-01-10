Fred M. Younger, 78, of Watsontown, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at UPMC Hospital, Williamsport.
Born Aug. 16, 1944, in Muncy, he was a son of George H. Younger and Dorothy M. (Neitz) Younger. On Aug. 16, 1968, he married the former Rita B. (Spring) and together they celebrated 54 years of marriage. In 1962, he graduated from Montgomery High School and later graduated in 1969 with an associate’s degree in business/accounting from the former Williamsport Area Community College.
On July 26, 1962, Fred enlisted in the United States Navy where he served as a third-class radioman in the Vietnam War. He served his country faithfully until his honorable discharge as a Petty Officer Third Class on July 25, 1968. Frederick was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed watching Penn State sporting events, reading historical and biographical books, gardening, playing blackjack and enjoyed many vacations with family and close friends. He had a great sense of humor and could strike up a conversation with anyone he met. Fred was an active member of the American Legion Post 251, Montgomery. He was employed for over 30 years as a controller with Thor Industries in Middleburg until his retirement in 2008.
He is survived by his wife, Rita B. Younger of Watsontown; three children, Renae T. Chrismer, Travis C. (Melissa Bailey) Younger, both of Milton, and Mitchell C. (Harold Post) Younger, of Watsontown; seven grandchildren, Kylee Younger, Natalie Rowe, Sydney Bailey, Carter Bailey, Jaxon Younger, Madison Younger and Axel Younger; brother, Robert (Ruth) Younger of Watsontown; three sisters, June Snyder of Montgomery, Sharon Younger of Montgomery and Kathy Munson of Williamsport.
Fred was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Younger; and a sister, Beatrice Cooper.
Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water St., Hughesville, with Rev. David Jacobs officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will follow in the Muncy Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.