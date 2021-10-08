Fred Samuel Yarger, 92, of Spring City, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Roane Medical Center.
He was born Jan. 23, 1929, in Mifflinburg, a son of the late Clyde Ernest Yarger and Nora Alice (Shaffer) Yarger.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Anna Margaret (Boney) Yarger; and his brother, Ernest Luther Yarger.
Fred moved to Spring City from Millmont last September to be with his son and wife.
He served his country with the U.S. Army, was a maintenance supervisor for more than 40 years at Pennsylvania House Furniture in Lewisburg, a self-employed electrician, and a motorcyclist.
He is survived by his son, Kim Fred (Carol) Yarger of Spring City; grandchildren, Cory Alan (Charlene) Yarger, Keri Faith Yarger, and Colby Aaron (Miranda) Yarger; great-grandchildren, Craig Yarger, Charity Yarger, Malachi Yarger, Micah Yarger, Calli Yarger, Caleb Yarger and Chloe Yarger; and his brother, Chester Dale Yarger, of Mifflinburg.
Fred will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Hartleton Cemetery.