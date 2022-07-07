Fred W. Phillips, 97, of Dalmatia, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 3, 2022.
He was born Nov. 11, 1924, in Dalmatia, a son of the late Fred A. And Maude Phillips.
He spent his childhood in Dalmatia and graduated from Dalmatia High School. He then attended Bucknell University until he joined the United States Army Air Force. He flew 69 missions over The Hump to deliver supplies to the troops during World War II. After his service to our country, he became a poultry farmer and later in life, together with his son, started Randy Phillips Construction Company.
Fred was a member of Grace Community Church for more than 60 years.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years, Lauraetta Phillips; and a son, Steven Phillips.
He is survived by his son, Fred “Randy” Phillips and his wife Connie of Dalmatia; and daughter-in-law, Judith Phillips of Carlisle. He was the proud Grandpa of four grandchildren, Anthony Phillips and his wife Erin, Aaron Faulls, Meredith Rarick and her husband Timothy and Angela Shingara and her husband Michael. He is also survived by six beautiful great-grandchildren, Addalyn, Kohen, Delaney Shingara; Emily Phillips; Trevor and Izzy Faulls.
A private gravesite service will be held Thursday, July 14, in the Stone Valley Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grace Community Church of Herndon.
Arrangements are being cared for by the staff of Minnich Funeral Home.