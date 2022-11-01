Frederick C. Maue, 45, State Route 44, Allenwood, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Fred was born Aug. 17, 1977, in Philadelphia, a son of the late Charlene (Stoner) Maue and Frederick R. Maue. On Aug. 30, 2014, he married Michelle L. Maue.
Following high school, he traveled with his friends and their bands throughout the United States. He settled in Tampa where he worked in audio/visual installation working jobs all around the United States and overseas. After returning to Pennsylvania, he completed his CDL and graduated from the Professional Drivers Academy in Milton. Fred was a skilled driver and enjoyed driving truck and training new drivers. He was employed by Weis Transportation.
Fred enjoyed music, traveling, hunting, fishing, reading and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife Michelle; his parents, Frederick R and Leta Jo Maue; his daughter, Emilia C. Maue (7); his stepsons, Trevin L. (19) and Teagan J. (17) Hagenbuch; his brother, Patrick P. Maue; and his aunts, uncle and cousins.
Friends and family may visit Friday, Nov. 11, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury, where a memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with Chaplain Wayne Muthler officiating.
Interment will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.