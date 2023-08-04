Frederick Randall “Fred” Ulrich, 73, of Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center with his family by his side.
He was born March 31, 1950, a son of the late Alfred E. and Mildred (Hackenburg) Ulrich. In February of 1998, he married the former Kathleen F. Minier. His passing ended a 25-year union.
Over the years Fred had owned and operated his own excavating business until selling the business and working for Penn Township with different positions up until his retirement.
Fred was a life member of the DH&L Fire Company and served in various positions as an officer, including chief for many years. Fred was also a life member of the DH&L Ambulance League and a past officer and sat on many of the committees over the years to purchase new and better equipment and apparatus. Fred was also a founder and former officer of North Star Search and Rescue. He made a wonderful career of public safety and was well-known by many in the community for his various public service roles. Fred also served as the Emergency Coordinator for Penn Township and was known on the radio as Director 29. He was a member of the NRA and Roosters Corner Sportsmen’s Club.
Fred was an avid hunter who also enjoyed fishing, and keeping his grandson, Jake, and teaching him to hunt and fish.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Randy (Heather) Ulrich, Michael (Lana) Ulrich, Brandon (Liz) Ulrich; one stepdaughter, Karen (Brian) Poudrier; one sister, Linda Lesher; and one sister-in-law, Renee Ulrich. Fred loved his grandkids, Sarah Poudrier, Ryan (Rachel) Poudrier, Cyrus Ulrich, Michael Ulrich Jr., Michelle Ulrich, and his extra special grandson, Jacob Anthony Ulrich; and great-grandchildren, Griffin and Brennan Poudrier.
Fred was preceded by one daughter, Christine Ulrich; his paternal grandparents, Fred E. and Edna Ulrich; maternal grandparents, Randall R. Sr. and Pauline Hackenburg; and one brother, Keith Ulrich.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 400 N. Market St., Selinsgrove, with Rev. Dr. Dietmar Plajer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the DH&L Fire Company, 713 Bridge St., Suite 13, Selinsgrove, PA 17870, in his memory.
Arrangements are by the V.L. Seebold Funeral Home, 601 N. High St., Selinsgrove.