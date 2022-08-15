Frederick S. Buckles Sr., 84, of Herndon, passed away Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center.
Fred was born June 16, 1938, in Sunbury, a son of the late Herman S. and Dorothy (Musselman) Buckles. On Nov. 3, 1956, he married the former Barbara Ann Fasold who survives.
He attended Sunbury High School and later served in the National Guard. He was employed for many years with Central Builders.
Fred was a life member of Good Will Hose Co., Sunbury. He was a “Jack of all of trades” who especially enjoyed woodworking. His greatest joy, however, was spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife of 65 years, Fred is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Deb L. and Ed L. Hockenbrocht of Sunbury, Lori and Bill Tasker of Lakeland, Fla., Lee Ann and Bob Boska of Herndon, Michelle and Harry Cornellius of Beavertown; two sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Rosa Buckles of Herndon, Todd and Tina Buckles of Selinsgrove, 25 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Frederick Sterling Buckles Jr.; grandson, Todd Eisenhauer; great-grandson, James Sanders; and sisters, Helen Persing and Kathy Davis.
Interment will be at a later date in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in Fred’s memory may be made to his wife, Barbara A. Buckles, P.O. Box 415, Herndon, PA 17830.
Arrangements are by the Blank Funeral Home, 395 State St., Sunbury.