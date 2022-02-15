Frederick W. Gann Jr., 72, of Mount Pleasant Mills, passed away Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 13, 1949, in Newport News, Va., a son of the late Frederick W. Sr. and Betty (Miller) Gann.
He was employed in the ship building industry in Newport News as a master plumber.
Frederick was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Surviving are one daughter, Terri Ann Manning; grandson, John Manning; and one sister, Margaret.
He was preceded in death by two brothers.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by the Hummel Funeral Home, 574 Hill St., Middleburg.