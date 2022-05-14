Frederick A. Whipple Jr., 77, of Highland Ave., Sunbury, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home.
Fred was born Oct. 28, 1944, in Lewisburg, a son of the late Frederick A., Whipple Sr. and Mabel (Kratzer) Bressi. On June 28, 1970, he married the former Judy R. Knouse who survives.
He was a 1963 graduate of Milton High School. He worked for various local businesses until finding permanent employment with Keystone Forging Co., Northumberland where he retired after 33 years of service.
Mr. Whipple is a member of the First Reformed United Church of Christ, Sunbury, where he taught Sunday School for several years.
He was very active with Cub Scout Pack #3309 where served as Cub Master. He remained in scouting with the Friends of Scouting, Scouters of Sunbury and was a Brotherhood member of the Order of The Arrow.
His hobbies included locksmithing, working with plastic models. He was a real Philadelphia Phillies Fanatic, a history buff and all things associated with NASA.
In addition to his wife of 51 years, Fred is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Michael E. and Samantha J. Whipple of Paxinos; one daughter and son-in-law, Nichole E. and Timothy W. Boyer of Sunbury; four grandchildren, Alicia Whipple, Alexis Pina` and husband Manny, Tyler and David Rute; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Murray Hollenbach of Shamokin Dam; his special cousin, Susan Santiago and husband, Raf of Calif., and his dear friend, Sally Ann Frey of Sunbury.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Kratzer, and grandparents, Florence and Leroy Whipple who raised him.
Friends and family may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the First Reformed United Church of Christ, 160 Chestnut Street, Sunbury and again from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday where funeral services will follow at 11 with Pastor Lynn Schmoyer officiating.
Burial will follow in Northumberland Memorial Park, Stonington.
Contributions in Fred's memory may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015 or to the First Reformed United Church of Christ, 160 Chestnut Street, Sunbury, PA 17801.
Arrangements are by the Zweier Funeral Home, 157 Chestnut Street, Sunbury.