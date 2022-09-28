NEWPORT — The Arc of Cumberland & Perry Counties (CPARC) and Perry County Council of the Arts (PCCA) will host free, inclusive art classes with teaching artist Tom Oakes on Thursdays, Oct. 13, 20, 27 and Nov. 3, 10, 17, at Landis House, 67 N. Fourth St., Newport. Two time slots are offered each day from 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. Participation is open to the community and made available to people of all ages and abilities.
“Classes are open to local residents of all ages and abilities,” said Jasmine Colbert, Executive Director. “CPARC will support our mission of building community through the arts by bringing participants of all ages and abilities together to share in the universal act of creativity.”
Landis House is open to the public on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the public to experience the historic charm of Landis House and the contemporary exhibits on display.
Students must register for the six-week series of classes by calling PCCA at 717-567-7023 or online at perrycountyarts.org/classes-workshops/. Previous classes have included puppetry, candle making, eggshell mosaics and printmaking — something new is always explored. These free classes are generously supported by the Partnership for Better Health and the Arts for All Partnership, a partnership between the Cultural Enrichment Fund and the Greater Harrisburg Foundation, a regional foundation of The Foundation for Enhancing Communities.
The Arc of Cumberland & Perry Counties (CPARC) is a non-profit organization that was founded more than 60 years ago to provide support, training and opportunities to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and their families. To learn more about CPARC and its other programs and services, visit www.cparc.org.