MIFFLINBURG — Summer is quickly approaching and that means lots of outdoor fun and activities. It also means a lot more exposure to the sun and its damaging rays.
In an effort to raise awareness about the importance of protecting your skin from harmful UV rays and to help people recognize potential problem areas on exposed skin, the Mobile Health of Evangelical is hosting an Outdoor Worker’s Skin Cancer Screening.
The “unique” event is scheduled for 9 a.m. — noon on Thursday, May 11, at the Green Ridge Market at 811 Forest Hill Road in Mifflinburg.
Daria Keyser, DO, Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, will provide the screenings.
Statistics show that one out of five people will develop some type of skin cancer by the time they are 70.
According to skincancer.org, skin cancer is “the out-of-control growth of abnormal cells in the epidermis, the outermost skin layer, caused by unrepaired DNA damage that triggers mutations.”
Those mutations lead the skin cells to multiply rapidly and form malignant tumors. The main types of skin cancer are basal cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), melanoma and Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC).
Keyser said the idea for the event is to encourage people who may otherwise be stubborn about going to the doctor to at the very least, get a skin cancer screening. Especially if they work outdoors — farmers, construction crews, road workers, contractors, tree trimmers, and landscapers — or spend a considerable amount of time in the sun.
Even though it’s billed as an event for outdoor workers, Keyser said “anyone and everyone is encouraged” to attend. “Anyone with a family history of skin cancer should get a once-a-year skin screening and anyone can come to the event for a baseline.”
Skin cancers can look different from one person to another due to skin tone, size and type of skin cancer and location on the body, which is why it’s important to get a baseline for your own body and continue to keep check each year of any new or changing moles, freckles or spots on your skin, explained Keyser.
During the skin exam Keyser will check the skin for moles, birthmarks, or other pigmented areas that look abnormal in color, size, shape, or texture.
“We will be doing a full head to toe check,” she said. “We will pay specific attention to the face, head, neck and arms — the places that are typically exposed.”
Keyser said patients can come prepared with questions about certain spots, and she will be sure to check them out, whether or not she thinks they look worrisome.
“Giving people control over skin care health is a really important part of health care,” she said.
Keyser has been doing these sorts of screenings for several years now and has caught hundreds of skin cancers.
“Since starting the free skin screenings in 2019, we have picked up 79 basal cell carcinomas, 42 squamous cell carcinomas, and eight melanomas,” she said.
The screenings are free and open to the public, and no registration or appointment is necessary.