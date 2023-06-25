Not everyone has a green thumb, but it’s never too late, or too early, to give gardening a try.
This year’s “Kids in the Garden,” a free summer camp offered by two of Union County’s Master Gardeners, kicked off on Monday, June 12, with plenty of digging and planting and watering to keep everyone busy.
The camp meets each Monday morning at 10 for eight weeks, ending Aug. 7. About two dozen young gardeners bring their watering pails and get down and dirty. At the first session, they used their kid-sized tools to work compost into the soil and then set out dozens of plants. Their gardens are located next to the Public Library for Union County.
“We’ve been doing this for 14 years now,” said Kim Barker, “and the kids love it. Our first campers, now in high school, still stop back to say hello and sometimes lend us a hand.” She and her partner, Pat Galazin, a fellow Master Gardener, started the summer camp as their project upon completion of the Penn State Master Gardener course in 2009.
At this year’s first session, the kids, ranging in age from one to ten, dug right in upon arrival.
Phylicia Martz brought Kinsley, 1, Joshua, 4, Aubrey, 6, and Winter, 8. “My kids like planting and being with other kids,” said mom Phylicia.
Her daughter Winter, with special needs, got help from her nurse, Sally Cooper, in digging and planting alongside her siblings.
Barker and Galazin encourage the campers to choose whatever they want to plant from a wealth of options ranging from cucumbers to cantaloupes, corn to beans. They guide but don’t direct what should go where, so the kids use their own eye to pick the spot, dig the hole, and plant. The kids will keep a close watch all summer long on the veggies they planted themselves.
Ahead of time, the two leaders divide the pots of veggies and flowers into clusters, so that each of the four raised beds has a theme. One is a pollinator garden, with a mix of perennials and newly planted annual flowers. The second is a Native American “three sisters” garden, with corn, squash, and beans. Squash grows under and around the corn to keep down the weeds, and the beans add nourishment to the soil.
The other two are a century garden, with old-fashioned favorites like lavender along with sunflowers and climbing cucumbers, and the other a tomato garden. The kids learn about companion plants that like to grow together, and so they plant marigolds among the tomatoes.
Recently, members of the King and the Miller families were working side by side in planting the “three sisters” plot.
Bree King, of Lewisburg, mother of Ellie, 6, and Jasper, 2, and Hannah Miller, with Caden, 9, Christianna, 6, and Malachi, 3, planted squash and corn and cantaloupes.
“This is our first time here,” said Hannah Miller, “but we have a garden at home for our family of seven.”
The Master Gardeners of Union and Snyder Counties, coordinated by Sabrina Holmes, provides most of the plants, though Barker and Galazin add more of their own. Barker also supplies all the kid-sized tools. When not gardening, she is a preschool teacher at Kids of the Kingdom in Lewisburg.
In the upcoming seven weeks, the kids will tend what they have planted, pulling weeds, watering, and eventually harvesting the veggies. “Watering is their favorite,” said Barker, and the long line at the hose to fill watering cans was proof of that.
“Kids in the Garden” campers also learn about pollination and bees and bugs, both the good ones that help things grow and the bad ones, like spotted lantern flies. They’ll learn about nutrition, too, taste some new flavors, and take home some of their harvest. As a special fun activity one week they will “paint with worms.”
Overall theme of this year’s camp is “Kindness,” and the kids will brainstorm ways to be kind to others. One way they will put this in action is to donate any produce they don’t eat themselves to a local food bank. Leaders are hoping for enough rain for a harvest large enough to share.