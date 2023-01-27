From Staff Reports
LEWISBURG — The Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA continues to serve the local Parkinson’s community by offering a monthly Parkinson’s support group beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1.
The meetings will feature informational sessions and social activities and are in addition to the current lineup of Parkinson’s programs that include fitness and Singercise classes.
The free support group is open to anyone in the Parkinson’s community, including caregivers. Meetings are the first Wednesday of the month from 10-11 a.m. at the Lewisburg YMCA, 120 Hardwood Dr., Lewisburg. The group facilitator will be Lori DePorter, a certified personal trainer, Rock Steady Boxing coach, and Parkinson’s educator who also has Parkinson’s.
Program participants will have an opportunity to spend time with other local people living with Parkinson’s and discuss the monthly topics. The topic for Feb. 1, will be “Myths versus Facts.” An optional fitness class will take place afterward, and caretakers may take part in the discussion or meet with one another in the adjacent Miller Center café.
No registration is required. For more details, email ldeporter@gsvymca.org or call the Lewisburg YMCA at 570-556-4191.