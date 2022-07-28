Freni G. Aungst, 69, of Selinsgrove, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 24, 2022.
Born May 15, 1953, she was the daughter of Russell Mack of Cornwall, and the late Ruth (Andes) Mack.
Freni was a graduate of Shippensburg University with a bachelor’s degree. She held several positions in the Selinsgrove area, having worked for Susquehanna University, Northumberland County in human services, and lastly worked as a social worker for the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in the Selinsgrove Area School District, retiring in 2018. When she wasn’t working, Freni was an avid sports fan, who cheered just as hard against teams as she did for teams, loved the beach, reading, bird watching and was always the life of the party. She touched many lives and was full of life, was always caring for others and loved her friends.
Most of all, she loved her children and grandchildren. She viewed them as her greatest accomplishment and visited them frequently. Freni will be remembered as a spirit dedicated to making others feel happy and was always a bright light in the room. Her deep relationship with her grandchildren allows her legacy to live on.
In addition to her father, Freni is survived by her daughter, Kathryn F. Erb (Joshua) of Downingtown; and her son, Daniel C. Aungst (Heather) of Chadds Ford; her four grandchildren, Kaelyn and Evan Erb and Landon and Hayley Aungst; and her brothers, Richard and Andrew Mack.
All services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Freni’s name to Family Planning Plus, 4612 Westbranch Hwy, Lewisburg, PA 17837 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by the Kuzo Funeral Home, Kennett Square. Please visit Freni’s online memorial by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com.