Maybe you can’t wait to fly off to a wedding or holiday function but are dreading the actual flight. Try these etiquette suggestions from seasoned travelers who responded to a Facebook post.
Before takeoffCol. Dave Hall, USAF, Ret., of Lewisburg, piloted B-52 bombers in the Vietnam war and, later, B-1 bombers that can accelerate past the speed of sound — he knows his way around an airplane.
“I think my biggest pet peeve is when I see customers being rude to flight crews, flight attendants, or gate personnel,” he said. “Yep, I wish every flight would go on time, but planes break and weather happens. Don’t fuss at your flight crew about it. Everything they do is geared towards passenger safety. They don’t want to take a broken airplane any more than you actually want to ride in one.”
“If they say it’s a full flight and they’re going to have to check bags for the last group, then check your bag ahead of boarding,” said Sarah Cooney, formerly of Mifflinburg and now living in Malvern. “Your not getting on with your bag and waiting just makes it take longer for everyone.”
Also, can you get that bathroom break out of the way before trying to weave through aisles of people heading for their seat?
“Basically just try to get on and off in an orderly fashion and don’t do things that will get in the way or hold things up,” Cooney said.
Along those lines, have your must-haves (water bottle, book, headphones) within easy access, said Marie Ebert, of Kansas City, Missouri. “Don’t stand in the aisle and hunt for them, slowing everyone from boarding.”
James Lackner, of Pittsburgh, found surprising advice that he now follows: “If you intend to sleep on the flight, book a window seat so the person in the window seat doesn’t have to wake you up if they need to go to the bathroom.”
Be kind
“You see someone doing a great job, get their name and write a thank-you note to the company,” Hall said. “I got upgraded out of Rapid City several times because I took the time to write a thank-you note about a ticket agent that did a fantastic job.”
David Hosack, of Oak Island, North Carolina, has been described as a travel warrior. He agrees that courtesy makes a difference.
“Flight attendants have a pretty lousy gig. Be respectful even if they seem not so nice,” he said. “They deal with thousands of people per day. Be a brighter spot for them.”
Lisa Hensley Blanchard, of Denver, Colorado, a United Airlines flight attendant for 25 years, emphasized the importance of listening to the safety demo, even if you “know it by heart.”
“It’s rude not to [listen] and, more importantly, as someone who has evacuated an airplane after an emergency landing, I’ve seen firsthand how inept passengers (yes, even the seasoned ones) become in that situation,” she said.
Hosack once sat through safety instructions twice. When the second flight attendant realized this, she asked why his group hadn’t stopped her.
“It is against federal law to interfere with a flight attendant,” Hosack said, adding, “Got a free drink.”
Blanchard agreed, saying, “I was always way nicer to the passengers who paid attention to the safety demo.”
In the air
For flights leaving before 7 a.m., Hosack said, leave the shade down: “This is rest time.” and when it comes to carryon luggage, “it really is one bag in the overhead, the other at your feet.”
Sherry Vernon Chrystal, of Pittsburgh, recommends placing the overhead bag in the compartment across the aisle.
“I’ll never understand why people want to place it above their head and then have to twist themselves into a pretzel to retrieve it at an odd angle,” she said.
When waddling down those narrow aisles, be mindful of your shoulder bags. “Nobody likes to get hit in the head,” Hosack said. “So plan ahead. Put your phone away, finish your airport Starbucks and make it less horrible for all.”
“Don’t stick your feet in the aisles,” Blanchard said. “The floor space in front of you is what you paid for; the aisle belongs to the flight attendants … When you see the flight attendant approaching your aisle to take drink orders, please take your earbuds out/headphones off before they ask you.”
Two airplane seat features can start mini wars: armrests and reclining seats.
As far as Hosack is concerned, reclining for flights under one-and-a-half hours is “for rookies.” “Yes,” he said, “you can sit up for that long.”
Ina McArdle Essien, formerly of Mifflinburg, now in Maryland, would prefer if people didn’t recline at all.
“I know it makes it more comfortable for that person,” she said, “but space is already at a premium.”
Kathy Quirion Williams, of Brewer, Maine, offered another view.
“The pitch on the back of airplane seats now is horrible! I have a bad back and cannot sit straight up for any amount of time without paying the price later,” she said. “This one is not on the passengers. It’s on the airlines for cramming in as many seats as they can at the expense of their travelers.”
And those armrests … can’t we all just get along?
“Shared armrests are “no man’s land,” said Michael Clark, of Flower Mound, Texas, while Laurie Payton Gehrt, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, said, “The middle seat has first rights to either of their armrests.”
Not necessarily “I’ve seen so many people fight over this and, often, they ring their call button and try to get us involved,” Blanchard said. “There actually is no such rule. We just remind people to be kind to each other.”
Another airplane dread: a crying baby. But maybe you can help.
“Offer to hold the baby to give the mother a break. Chances are, Mom is stressed, so the baby is stressed,” Hall said. “I have had lots of babies sleep in my arms on flights. I get to play grandfather, and Mom and baby get some rest.”
Of course, occasionally passengers are just rude.
Cindy Raker, of Sunbury, had a child kick her seat for an entire flight.
Nick Goff, of Williamsport, mentioned “folks sitting in front of my seat who drop their very long hair over the back of their seat and into my space.” He added with irritated humor, “That’s why they don’t allow scissors through security.”
His wife, Deb Goff, can’t forget “when the guy behind me stretched his bare feet along the window and through my seat so his toes were near my face.”
Clearly, people need to respect boundaries.
“Attend to your grooming before you get on the plane,” Payton Gehrt said. “Body odor and strong scents are a no-no. Especially, do not try to paint your finger nails on a plane.”
Others mentioned strong odors, including Tammy Kulp Rhyne, of Mifflinburg: “People taking their shoes off, and it reeks!” and Stacy Trump Gunther, of Atlanta: “Wearing perfume.”
Maria Boyer, of Elysburg, has travelled to countries that have “pretty specific smelly foods,” which people dig into on the flight, “and the food bearer has no idea or is totally oblivious … even with people in that section of the plane yelling, ‘Eww, what is that smell?’”
Beyond scents, try to keep your germs to yourself. Marion Sechler, of Winfield, noted that passengers should avoid “sniffling and coughing and not wearing a mask or covering your face when you cough.”
Keeping boundaries in mind, Larry Kinder, formerly of Shamokin and now in Washington, D.C., suggested avoiding “very loud and lengthy conversations between seatmates. Especially on long flights when people are trying to sleep.”
De-boarding
As exciting as it is to reach your destination, this is no time to forget the simple courtesies.
“I wish people would wait till the front deplaned before getting their items from the overhead and plowing through to get off ahead of the people ahead of them,” said Lindsay Beck, of Mifflinburg. “Everyone is important, not just a select few … next time pick your seat at the front.”
“Also, if your bag ends up in the overhead bin behind you, then wait for people to come off before trying to go back for your bag,” Cooney said. “Pushing back against the flow of people trying to get off just means it takes longer for everyone. Unless you’re running for a connection, a few minutes’ wait won’t hurt.”
