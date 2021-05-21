SUNBURY — In just over a decade, Fresh Roasted Coffee LLC has expanded into the tea and K-cup business and has grown so much in the past year, the owner is relocating to a larger space at the former Sunbury Textile Mills site.
“We’re just out of room,” said Fresh Roasted Coffee owner Andrew Oakes of the 200 N. River Ave. building in Sunbury he moved into 2 1/2 years ago. The business previously grew out of a Selinsgrove building Oakes rented following the specialty coffee business’s 2008 opening.
Oakes said his predominately online business sales flourished in the past year as people were homebound and making their own coffee and tea.
“We went full tilt (producing day and night) for six weeks,” said Oakes who had to hire more people to meet demand. Today, Roasted Coffee employs 43 people.
In late summer 2020, he learned from state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver that Glen Raven Inc., which had closed down during the pandemic, was donating its Walnut Street property, the former Sunbury Textile Mills, to the economic development firm DRIVE Inc.
Oakes toured the plant and eventually purchased a 60,000-square-foot section where he will have an expansive production area, separate loading area, second story offices and a “state-of-the-art” coffee laboratory overlooking the production area where staff will provide training and education seminars to area coffee roasters.
The rest of the property, which includes a 350,000 square-foot building, has been sold to another company, said DRIVE Executive Director Jennifer Wakeman. An announcement on that development will be made in June.
She smiled when asked about the rapid transaction.
“I could see the potential ... and I knew going into 2021 we had a good opportunity with Andy. I was not expecting to have another company almost fall out of the sky,” Wakeman said. “We put a lot of effort into it.”
Oakes expects to move into the new space in August, when he anticipates receiving two more coffee roasters which will be added to the three roasters he operates now, as well as another machine that will produce organic, compostable K-cups.
In addition to producing his own beverages, Oakes has also secured a contract to roast, pack and ship a North Carolina company’s products.
The larger space will also allow him to purchase coffee in bulk, which is particularly helpful now that he has been selling raw, unroasted coffee to local roasters for the past eight months.
“We can store more than 1 million pounds of coffee here,” said Oakes.
Marketing director Ethan Oakes said the new space will also position the company to expand into other areas, such as getting product onto store shelves like Weis Markets.
Andrew said he will keep the North River Avenue building where he’ll continue producing tea, which will give him more room to expand the coffee business.
Standing in his newly acquired building, Andrew said he has several expansion plans in the works and expects he’ll need more room to grow the company.
But for right now, “I think we’ll be here for a little while,” he said.