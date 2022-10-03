SUNBURY — On Senior Night for the Shikellamy girls soccer team, it was a freshman who had the big game.

Jillian Deivert finished with two goals, and McKenna Zellers and Sophia Feathers also scored for the Braves in a 4-1 victory over Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer action.

The Braves improve to 9-2 overall, 5-0 HAC-I. Danville falls to 5-7-1, 2-3.

Shikellamy has a big crossover game Thursday when they travel to undefeated Montoursville (13-0).

Shikellamy 4, Danville 1

Score:

Danville;0;1 — 1

Shikellamy;1;3 — 4

Shik Goals: Jillian Deivert (2), McKenna Zellers, Sophia Feathers.

