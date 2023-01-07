The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 3 Kansas came out of the gate solidly for once in a Big 12 game.
Freshman Gradey Dick scored 16 points, Jalen Wilson had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and the Jayhawks rode a hot start to a 76-62 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night.
Kansas (14-1, 3-0 Big 12) has won eight straight. Against the Mountaineers, the Jayhawks avoided both the stagnant beginnings and the nail-biting finishes of their first two conference games.
Kansas entered the game making 38% of its 3-pointers but took advantage of open spots in the West Virginia defense early. The Jayhawks made six consecutive 3-pointers to jump ahead 22-10. Dajuan Harris hit his first two from long range, giving him nine straight over three games before both he and the Jayhawks cooled off.
The Kansas lead never got below five points after that.
KJ Adams added 14 points, Kevin McCullar finished with 12 and Harris 11 for the Jayhawks.
Tre Mitchell scored 15 points, Erik Stevenson added 12 and Emmitt Matthews had 11 for West Virginia (10-5, 0-3 Big 12), which has lost three straight since making a brief appearance in the AP Top 25 at No. 24 a week ago.
No 4 UConn 69, Creighton 60
STORRS, Conn. — Big East preseason player of the year Adama Sanogo scored 26 points and No. 4 UConn bounced back from its first two losses of the season.
UConn’s big man hit 10 of 20 shots, including two 3-pointers, and pulled down nine rebounds. Jordan Hawkins added 17 points for the Huskies, who won their 17th straight game at Gampel Pavilion, their on-campus arena.
Arthur Kaluma had 14 points for Creighton (9-7, 3-2), which had won three in a row, all by 15 points or more. The Blue Jays 7-foot-1 star Ryan Kalkbrenner, who came in averaging 15.3 points, was held to just nine.
Washington State 74, No. 5 Arizona 61
TUCSON, Ariz. — Mouhamed Gueye had 24 points and 14 rebounds, and Washington State ended No. 5 Arizona’s 28-game home winning streak.
The Cougars shut down down Arizona’s once-potent offense, creating a rare subdued atmosphere inside McKale Center. Washington State built an 18-point lead midway through the second half, withstood Arizona’s late run and shot 12 of 28 from 3 to end what had been the nation’s third-longest active winning streak.
The Wildcats struggled offensively for the third straight game, shooting 32% and 4 for 25 from the 3-point arc.
No. 6 Texas 56, Oklahoma State 46
STILLWATER, Okla. — Marcus Carr scored 12 points to help No. 6 Texas defeat Oklahoma State in the Longhorns’ first game since coach Chris Beard was fired.
Beard faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée.
Texas improved to 6-1 under interim coach Rodney Terry. The Longhorns were coming off a 116-103 loss to Kansas State. Kalib Boone had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma State.
No. 7 Alabama 78, Kentucky 52
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s star freshman Brandon Miller had 19 points and seven rebounds for the No. 7 Crimson Tide, who dominated Kentucky.
Alabama held Kentucky to just 29% shooting from the floor. Jahvon Quinerly had one of his best games for Alabama since returning from an ACL injury in November, scoring 12 points. and guard Mark Sears locked in with 13 second-half points to finish with 16 points.
The Wildcats struggled to get into any sort of rhythm offensively. Sahvir Wheeler and Antonio Reeves accounted for 20 of Kentucky’s 24 first-half points.
No. 8 Tennessee 85, South Carolina 42
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Olivier Nkamhoua scored a season-high 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting as No. 8 Tennessee used quick start to blow out South Carolina.
Nkamhoua hit all five of his attempts in Tuesday night’s win over Mississippi State and continued his perfect run against the Gamecocks. Tennessee improved to 13-2 and started 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time in four years.
Jonas Aidoo added 15 points for the Vols, who shot better than 50 percent for the third time in the past four games.
No. 11 Virginia 73, Syracuse 66
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Armaan Franklin scored 16 points and No. 11 Virginia held on after squandering most of a 23-point second-half lead, making coach Tony Bennett the career victories leader in Cavaliers history.
Bennett, in his 14th season, improved to 327-120 as Virginia’s coach, breaking a tie with Terry Holland for the most wins in program history. Holland was 326-173 in 16 seasons. Reece Beekman added 13 points and seven assists and Isaac McKneely scored 12 for the Cavaliers (11-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Judah Mintz led the Orange with 19 points and Joe Girard III had 18.
Illinois 79, No. 14 Wisconson 69
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 24 points and Coleman Hawkins made six 3s and scored 20 points to lead Illinois to a win over No. 14 Wisconsin.
Chucky Hepburn scored 22 points and Steven Crowl added 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in the first loss for the Badgers since Nov. 29. Freshman Jayden Epps added 15 off the bench for the Illini, who made 10 of 19 3-point attempts. Wisconsin was without top scorer Tyler Wahl.
No. 16 Duke 65, Boston College 64
BOSTON — Dariq Whitehead scored 18 points, Kyle Filipowski hit two clutch free throws and No. 16 Duke rebounded from a miserable loss. Filipowski finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and Mark Mitchell chipped in with 14 points for the Blue Devils (12-4, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). Quinten Post led the Eagles (8-8, 2-3) with 16 points and six boards, Makai Ashton-Langford had 12 points and DeMarr Langford Jr. added 11.
Duke was coming off its worst loss as a ranked team facing an unranked ACC opponent, 84-60 on Wednesday night at North Carolina State.
No. 25 Iowa State 69, No. 17 TCU 67
FORT WORTH, Texas — Gabe Kalscheur scored 15 points, including a 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds remaining. Kalscheur’s game-winner from way past the arc came just after TCU had just claimed the lead for the first time since early in the first half.
Mike Miles led TCU with 18 points, including two of three free throws with 23 seconds for a one-point lead with 23 seconds remaining. Iowa State had three players who scored 10 points.
No. 18 Xavier 88, Villanova 80
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Zach Freemantle scored 29 points, including eight in a row during a crucial stretch late in the second half, to lead No. 18 Xavier to its ninth straight victory.
Souley Boum added 22 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Musketeers (13-3, 5-0 Big East), who extended their best-ever Big East conference start. Adam Kunkel chipped in 15 points and Cam Jones had 11 for Xavier.
It was Xavier’s first victory at Villanova since joining the Big East in 2013. Cam Whitmore scored 26 points, Caleb Daniels had 23 and Eric Dixon added 19 for Villanova (8-8, 2-3).
Kansas State 97, No. 19 Baylor 95
WACO, Texas — Ismael Massoud hit a 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in overtime and Kansas State extended its winning streak to eight games. New Wildcats head coach Jerome Tang was on Baylor staff the past 19 seasons.
Markquis Nowell had 32 points for the 14-1 Wildcats, and his 14th assist of the game was on the go-ahead 3 by Massoud. Keyontae Johnson added 24 points for K-State, which matched its best overall start since 1958-59. Adam Flagler had 23 points and Keyonte George 22 for Baylor, which is 10-5 overall and 0-3 in conference play.
No. 20 Missouri 85, Vanderbilt 82
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri avoided their first losing streak of the season, holding off Vanderbilt. On a balanced scoring day for the Tigers, Kobe Brown bounced back from a rough outing in Wednesday’s loss at Arkansas to lead the Tigers with 18 points and eight rebounds, while DeAndre Gholston matched his 18 points and made the defensive save of the day.
With the Tigers up four with 4 seconds left, Gholston stole Vanderbilt’s inbounds pass, then sank two free throws to ice the victory.
The Tigers (13-2, 2-1 SEC) continued their home mastery over Vanderbilt (8-7, 1-1), improving to 7-0 all time against the Commodores in Columbia and 5-0 at Mizzou Arena in SEC play.
No. 23 Charlston 75, Delaware 64
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ben Burnham came off the bench to score 13 points and lead four players in double figures as No. 23 Charleston held off Delaware for its 15th straight win. Burnham keyed a 15-5 run in the second half that helped the Cougars extend the nation’s longest win streak.
Burnham came in with Charleston trailing 51-50 and hit a layup, a short jumper and a dunk to give them some breathing room.
Delaware played without top scorer Jameer Nelson Jr., who was averaging 19 points a game.