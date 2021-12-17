The legal battle over private voter information is underway, another false step in perpetuating the Big Lie regarding voter fraud in the 2020 election across the nation and in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.
On Wednesday, a five-judge panel — two Republicans and three Democrats — heard two hours worth of arguments as Democrats took aim at blocking a subpoena issued by state Republicans as part of their “forensic investigation” into last year’s election.
This fall, state lawmakers issued a subpoena “seeks detailed election records, much of it already public, some information about voters that is protected by privacy laws and some information about election systems that is barred from public disclosure by federal law,” according to The Associated Press.
As has been said in this space before, state government officials haven’t been great at keeping data private, especially data in the hands of private contractors. Remember, earlier this year, thousands of Pennsylvanians had personal information accessed — including health information — when the contractor hired by Gov. Tom Wolf’s adminstration to oversee COVID contact tracing mismanaged the data in a publicly accessible Google Doc file.
Even as hundreds of Pennsylvanians die every day from COVID, this is what lawmakers in Harrisburg have opted to pursue. They plan to spend thousand of taxpayer dollars to push baseless claims of massive voter fraud in a state former president Donald Trump lost by 80,555 votes.
Hillary Clinton lost the state by half that in 2016, but no one burned down the process for a year after the votes were counted.
Some of those same lawmakers pushing this audit have acknowledged there is no clear evidence of voter fraud statewide. A series of official reviews have affirmed the outcome of the election, including races that put many of the same lawmakers back in their comfortable seats in Harrisburg.
No one has questioned the legitimacy of those votes, only those on the top line of the ballot as a way to appease and stay on the right side of the new direction of the GOP: Trump above all else.
When the foundation of any claim is a clear untruth, the lie grows and grows and grows.
Don’t let that be ignored. The starting point for this “forensic audit” is something that just isn’t true. The 2020 election was not fraudelent.
The GOP is needlessly spending your money to prove things that have already been proven untrue.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.