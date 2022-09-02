Football

Mifflinburg’s Tanner Zmmerman hits Midd-West’s Avery Englehart on a kick return during last week's game.

Week two of the 2022 high school football season in the Susquehanna Valley gets underway tonight with 10 games.

Kickoff at all games is scheduled for 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Tonight's schedule

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia

Shikellamy at Mifflin County

Juniata at Selinsgrove

Southern Columbia at Shamokin

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hamburg

Milton at Towanda

Dunmore at Mount Carmel

Halifax at Midd-West

Danville at Line Mountain

