The labor shortage that has dominated headlines since the pandemic began 18 months ago has dozens of moving parts. More often than not, there isn’t one thing keeping someone from returning to work. It may be more complicated for some, far from “my employer was downsizing, so what is next?”
Rightfully, programs were immediately put into place to save families from falling through the cracks when thousands of businesses were temporarily shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19. Unemployment benefits were extended and another layer was created at the federal and state levels; an eviction moratorium was put into place.
This week, two of those critical programs that have helped unemployed individuals fill in financial caps, ended. The Biden administration ended the $300 federal weekly supplemental unemployment benefit and another benefit for self-employed and gig workers who have been out of a job for six months. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Government says $650 billion has been spent on jobless benefits since March 2020.
The Associated Press estimates 8.9 million Americans will lose some or all of the benefits. They were not designed to be full-time, long-term benefits; they were designed as safety nets and have done their job.
These were necessary programs and in some instances, still are needed. According to the Labor Department, there are still 5.7 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic despite most businesses hiring. You don’t have to drive very far in any portion of the Valley to see a help wanted or now hiring sign. Jobs are clearly available.
A return to work, however, isn’t a one-size-fits-all deal.
There are a number of moving parts some of these families have to consider before returning to work. Does the job offer remote options? Are children back in school or learning remotely and what happens if that changes in an instant? What health and safety protocols are in place, including vaccine mandates? Does it pay enough?
In some ways, the pandemic has forced America to re-evaluate everything we know about work, including the external factors that go into workplace decisions.
The minimum wage, which has remained unchanged at the federal and state level for more than a decade, is far from sufficient. Employers realize this; many have increased their own starting wages to $10 per hour or more. Potential employees have shown they aren’t willing to return to jobs that don’t pay adequately.
Child care remains a significant hurdle. For some it’s cost prohibitive. For many others — too many — it’s an access issue, not enough spots for the number of families in need of care.
Getting people into the hundreds of jobs isn’t necessarily black and white.
For every family, it is something different. The government has done its part getting us this far; now we have to step back into the work force again.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.