Pennsylvania registered fewer than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fourth time in five days on Thursday as hospitalizations continued a downward trend across the state.
According to the Department of Health, there are 3,370 new cases in the states, including 94 in the Valley. Bucknell University has 22 active COVID-19 cases on campus and 74 students in isolation just four days into the new semester according to the university's coronavirus dashboard.
State health officials did announce another 146 deaths, the most in seven days. There were four deaths in the Valley, including three in Northumberland County. There have now been 503 deaths in the Valley since the pandemic began last spring.
The 94 cases in the Valley marked the fourth consecutive day with fewer than 100 new cases across the region. There were 50 new cases in Northumberland County, 27 in Union County, 14 in Snyder and three in Montour.
According to state data, 22,698 Valley residents have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine and 6,579 have received both.
Statewide, 918,210 residents have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 37,349 on Thursday, the largest one-day increase since vaccinations began in December..The state reported that 246,390 residents have received both doses.
The positive test rates across the state continued to drop, according to the state's early warning dashboard. The statewide positive rate for the seven-day window ending Friday was 9.3 percent, the lowest since October.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID patients continued to decline on Friday. Statewide, as of noon Friday, 3,041 patients were hospitalized in Pennsylvania facilities, down 97 from Thursday. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring's peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) statewide decreased by nine to 644, and the number of patients on ventilators also dropped by three to 371.
In Valley health care facilities, 104 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down three from Thursday. There were 70 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 20 in ICUs and 3 on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, 13 patients were being treated, including three in the ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were 21 patients, including 3 in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Long-term care facilities
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 943 resident and 236 staff cases, up 10 staff cases from Wednesday. There have been 196 virus-related deaths at 19 affected facilities, an increase of three deaths from Wednesday's data.
In Montour County, there have been 275 resident infections, 62 staff infections and 35 deaths in six affected facilities, an increase of two deaths.
Two facilities reporting infections in Snyder County did not report any new cases or deaths. There have been 147 cases, including 116 among residents, and 20 deaths at the sites.
In seven Union County facilities, there were 229 resident cases, 39 staff member cases, along with 36 total deaths.
Prisons, state facilities
The state Department of Corrections showed 54 active cases at SCI-Coal Township, including 37 staffers. There are also 12 positive cases among inmates and five asymptomatic positive cases among inmates.
There are now just four cases in the three combined Allenwood facilities — two inmates at the low-security unit and two staffers at USP-Allenwood. At USP-Lewisburg, there are 99 active cases, including 74 inmates, an increase of six inmates from Thursday.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are 47 active cases, down 10 from Thursday, including 23 among people who receive services. To date, there have been 276 cases at the center and less than five deaths. The state does not report the specific number if it is less than five.
At the Danville State Hospital, there are no client cases and less than five staff member cases. There have been 68 total cases at the State Hospital.